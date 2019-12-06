|
|
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec, 7, 2019, at Cherry Street Baptist Church for Shirley Rollings, 68, of Gadsden, who passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. The Rev. Larry Garrard will officiate.
Ms. Rollings was a long time member of Cherry Street Baptist Church. She loved her family and friends dearly and dedicated her life to making them happy. She also loved Alabama football and Gadsden City basketball.
Ms. Rollings was preceded in death by her father, Joe and her mother, Lucille.
She is survived by her sister, Nancy (Steve) Stewart; nephew, Beau (Lee Ann) Stewart; her sweet dog, Tyde; her ""nephew"" dog, Jax; several cousins; and special friends Virginia Smith, Shawnee Rubrigi and Peggy Davis.
The family will receive friends 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Cherry Street Baptist Church.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 6, 2019