Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Rollings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Rollings

Shirley Rollings Obituary
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec, 7, 2019, at Cherry Street Baptist Church for Shirley Rollings, 68, of Gadsden, who passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. The Rev. Larry Garrard will officiate.
Ms. Rollings was a long time member of Cherry Street Baptist Church. She loved her family and friends dearly and dedicated her life to making them happy. She also loved Alabama football and Gadsden City basketball.
Ms. Rollings was preceded in death by her father, Joe and her mother, Lucille.
She is survived by her sister, Nancy (Steve) Stewart; nephew, Beau (Lee Ann) Stewart; her sweet dog, Tyde; her ""nephew"" dog, Jax; several cousins; and special friends Virginia Smith, Shawnee Rubrigi and Peggy Davis.
The family will receive friends 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Cherry Street Baptist Church.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 6, 2019
