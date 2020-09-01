Shirley Ruth Preston, 85, Gadsden, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Village Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the time of the service. Rev. Curtis Scott will officiate. Burial will be at Forrest Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Preston's greatest joy was spending time with her family and especially caring for her grandchildren. They will always have precious memories of their "Grandmother and Pops" house, where there was plenty of home-cooked meals, laughing, singing and just being spoiled with attention. Shirley was also a gifted writer, who had written dozens of poems and short stories throughout her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Truman Preston; parents, Jerome and Bessie Meadows; sister, Helen Meadows; and grandson, Cameron Scott.

Mrs. Preston is survived by her daughters, Rose Preston (Phil Rigsby), Luann Preston, Mary Beth Preston (Craig Rudolph), and Krista Scott (Curtis); grandchildren, Isaac Herndon, Angela Herndon, Rachel Spurling, Joseph Lankford, Stephanie Braasch (Stephen), Heather Biddle, Adam Biddle (Courtney), Madison Scott, and KC Scott; and numerous great-grandchildren.

A very special thanks to her caregivers at Gadsden Healthcare; best friend, Miesha Daniel; and "fifth daughter," Kay McClendon, for always taking great care of our "Jelly Bean."

