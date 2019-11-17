|
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Monday at Village Chapel, for Sidney Gary Wilson of Gadsden. Pastor Dan Bartl will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sidney "Sid" Wilson, 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, surrounded by family. Sid was a strong, brave husband, father, grandfather, veteran and police officer softened by his love of family and friends and unique, boisterous sense of humor. He was the type of man who never met a stranger and, just when you think he had run out of steam, always had another joke up his sleeve to lift the moods of everyone around him. A pillar of strength to all who knew him, Sid was a man who never rested. Now, he will finally rest in heaven forever alongside his loving wife of 56 years, Pat, who he missed dearly.
He graduated from Gadsden High School in 1959, and joined the US Air Force after graduation. After military service, he had a career in law enforcement. Sid served as Chief of Police in Rainbow City and Chief Deputy to Etowah County Sheriff. After retirement, he served in different capacities at Physicians Apothecary.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Lester Wilson and Marcella Holsombach Wilson; wife, Patsy "Pat" Jean Wilson; and brothers, Max "Barto" Wilson and Jimmy Lester Wilson.
Sid is survived by his sons, Van (Melissa) Wilson and Rod (Beth) Wilson; grandchildren, Sydney and Caleb Wilson; and brother, Don Methvin (Mary John) Wilson, Shirley Wilson; and a host of cousins.
Special thanks to Dr. K.J. Shah, his second family at Physicians Apothecary, and all his buddies who met at Jack's on Noccalula Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars or the COPD Foundation.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Monday.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019