Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Mountain View Cemetery
Sidney Leon Day Obituary
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery for Sidney Leon Day, age 79, of Webster's Chapel, who passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Brother Stan Anderson will officiate. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Sidney was a graduate of Alexandria High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis as aviation electronics. He attended Webster's Chapel United Methodist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Sidney "Ted" and Ruby Day; brother, James; and sister, Marie.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jean Day; children, Mike Day and Susan (Alton) Rice; grandchildren, Karly Day, Nikki Day, Jacob Day and Gabriel Denham; great-grandchildren, Waylon Chaney, Henry Nabors and Titus Day; brother, Marion Day; sister, Betty (Gary) Floyd; several nieces and nephews; and dog, Little Bit.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to friends, church family, neighbors Lynn Shew and Paul Brittain.
There will be no visitation.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 8, 2019
