01/13/1931 – 08/05/2020
Sidney Nelson Gardner passed away on August 5, 2020, at the age of 89. He was born January 13, 1931, in Remlap, AL. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Percy Gardner and Bertha Durham Gardner; and his sister, Carolyn Gardner Ross. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a trusted friend to many over his life.
He is survived by his Woodlawn High School sweetheart and wife of 69 years, Jane Hydinger Gardner; three children – Dr. Janet Gardner Alexander (Dexter), Columbus, GA; William S. (Bill) Gardner (Linda), Columbiana; and Robert N. (Bob) Gardner (Leah), Birmingham; six grandchildren – Dan Alexander (Crystal), Nolan Gardner, Michael Alexander (Meagen), Will Gardner (Jennifer), Sara Gardner, and Andrea Gardner Lea (Stephen); and four great-grandchildren – James Alexander, Luke Alexander, Cole Howell and Layla Alexander; his brother-in-law, David Ross; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sidney grew up in Blount County and Birmingham and graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1949. Most of his career was in the steel industry in Birmingham (Conner Steel and Southern Electric Steel) and Atlanta (Florida Steel). For the last 17 years of his career, he worked for Culp Iron and Metal in Attalla, AL, and retired in 1996. He and Jane enjoyed living in Rainbow City the past 40 years and moved to Columbiana in 2019.
In his youth, he was in the Boy Scouts. As an adult, he served as a troop leader and bus driver for Boy Scout Troop 215 at Huffman United Methodist Church in Birmingham for over 10 years. He was active in Civitan International in Birmingham, Wheels and Deals Square Dancers, enjoyed hunting, woodworking and was a skilled gun cabinet maker. He was a dedicated, lifelong Methodist holding memberships at these Methodist churches over his lifetime: Woodlawn, Lake Highlands, East Lake, and Huffman in Birmingham, and the last 40 years at First United Methodist in Gadsden. He enjoyed antique car refurbishing, collecting antiques, attending car shows, flea markets and being involved in the social group, The 21 Club, in Gadsden.
A celebration of Sidney's life will be held Sunday, August 16 at First United Methodist Church, 115 S. Fifth St., Gadsden, AL 35901. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and the service will follow at 2 p.m.
The family requests any donations be made in Mr. Gardner's name to First United Methodist Church in Gadsden, AL, at http://www.fumcgadsden.org/give