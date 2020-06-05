Sina May (Buffington) Hutchens
1945 - 2020
Sina May (Buffington) Hutchens, 75, died June 1, 2020, at Arbor Springs Health & Rehab in Opelika, AL, after a prolonged illness from COVID-19.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Willard Owen Hutchens Jr.
She is survived by family: children, Teresa McBride, Lisa Wilton (Chris), Jeffery Hutchens; sisters, Sue Lankford (Glenn), Nancy Self (James); and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Sina was born in Gadsden, AL, on May 30, 1945, and graduated from Emma Sansom High School in 1963. She was a longtime member of Gallant First Baptist Church, Gallant, AL. Sina was a loving mother, daughter and wife who approached life with kindness and an incredible sense of humor. Sina loved her family but may have loved her Auburn Tigers even more.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to MANNA of Gadsden, a local food delivery charity for the housebound. https://mannagadsden.org/

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
June 4, 2020
She was always very nice person. I always thought highly of her
Kathy Williams Hill
Neighbor
