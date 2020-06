Sina May (Buffington) Hutchens, 75, died June 1, 2020, at Arbor Springs Health & Rehab in Opelika, AL, after a prolonged illness from COVID-19.She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Willard Owen Hutchens Jr.She is survived by family: children, Teresa McBride, Lisa Wilton (Chris), Jeffery Hutchens; sisters, Sue Lankford (Glenn), Nancy Self (James); and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Sina was born in Gadsden, AL, on May 30, 1945, and graduated from Emma Sansom High School in 1963. She was a longtime member of Gallant First Baptist Church, Gallant, AL. Sina was a loving mother, daughter and wife who approached life with kindness and an incredible sense of humor. Sina loved her family but may have loved her Auburn Tigers even more.A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to MANNA of Gadsden, a local food delivery charity for the housebound. https://mannagadsden.org/