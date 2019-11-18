|
The Rev. Skeet Waddell, 67, of Southside, Associate Pastor of Refiners Fire Mission, went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
His Homegoing will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Miller Hollow Community Church with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery.
Rev. Jack Bearden, Rev. Mitchell Gibbs, Rev. Lisa Kennedy and Rev. Mike Hooks Sr. will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Keith, Heath, Jimmy, Kevin, Hunter, Eric, Joshua, Brian and Keath.
Visitation will be from 4 until 5 p.m. for family and from 5 until 8 p.m. for everyone, Tuesday at Miller Hollow Community Church, located at 1528 Miller Hollow Rd. Attalla, Alabama 35954.
Skeet is survived by his wife: Rose; sons: Sloan (Kendall), Cain, Caleb (Molly); grandchildren: Lacey, Taegan, Blaise, Jonah, John-Mark, Hannah, Noah, Dylan; brothers: Marvin, Doyle, Gary, Glen; sisters: Linda and Judy; in addition to many loving nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Hoyt and Ruth; brothers: David and Kenny.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 18, 2019