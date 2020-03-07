Home

Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home
1318 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-4366
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church of East Gadsden
East Gadsden, AL
Sondra Baker Obituary
Funeral service for Ms. Sondra Baker will be at 1 p.m. today at First Baptist Church of East Gadsden, with interment in Lincoln Hill Memorial Park. Pastor Henry A. Sterling, Eulogist.
Sondra was preceded in death by her parents, Ernestine Howard and James Baker; and a cousin, Kathy Howard.
She leaves to cherish her memories: loving cousins, Gail Howard Bush, Gadsden, AL, Charles (Loretta) Howard, Buffalo, NY, Kenneth Bush and Natasha Howard, Thomas (Linda) Howard, Shelia Gordon, Lamar Williams, Makeisha (Xavier) Gordon Davis and Katherine Hood, all of Gadsden, AL, Kim Hood, Birmingham, AL, Dion Hood, Dallas-Fort Worth, TX, Necia (Derrick) Jenkins, Huntsville, AL; a host of other relatives and many dear friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 7, 2020
