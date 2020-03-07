|
Funeral service for Ms. Sondra Baker will be at 1 p.m. today at First Baptist Church of East Gadsden, with interment in Lincoln Hill Memorial Park. Pastor Henry A. Sterling, Eulogist.
Sondra was preceded in death by her parents, Ernestine Howard and James Baker; and a cousin, Kathy Howard.
She leaves to cherish her memories: loving cousins, Gail Howard Bush, Gadsden, AL, Charles (Loretta) Howard, Buffalo, NY, Kenneth Bush and Natasha Howard, Thomas (Linda) Howard, Shelia Gordon, Lamar Williams, Makeisha (Xavier) Gordon Davis and Katherine Hood, all of Gadsden, AL, Kim Hood, Birmingham, AL, Dion Hood, Dallas-Fort Worth, TX, Necia (Derrick) Jenkins, Huntsville, AL; a host of other relatives and many dear friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 7, 2020