Funeral service for Mr. Spencer Marvin Wade Jr., 74, of Gadsden, Alabama, will be held at 2 p.m. April 21, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel, with Reverend Randy Gunter officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Rainbow Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of the service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mr. Wade was preceded in death by his parents, Spencer Marvin Wade Sr. and Eugenia Dunnam Wade; and two sisters, Elizabeth Pineda and Rebekah Wade.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Jackie; one son, Darrin (Lena); three grandchildren, Zack, Hope and Nolyn. Mr. Wade is also survived by six of his eight siblings, Wiley (Effie) Wade, Martha (Tom) Sims, Larry (Loretta) Wade, Gary (Rhonda) Wade, Shane (Dottie) Wade and Don (Laura) Wade.
Mr. Spencer Marvin Wade Jr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 20, 2020. Mr. Wade especially loved his church, MeadowBrook, and working with the Open Hands Ministry.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MeadowBrook Building Fund c/o MeadowBrook Baptist Church, 2525 Rainbow Drive, Gadsden, AL 35901 (256-442-3550).
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 21, 2020