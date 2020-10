Or Copy this URL to Share

Stanley Demattio Ruston

Gadsden - Mr. Stanley Demattio Ruston, 54, of Gadsden, passed away on October 26, 2020. He is survived by his aunt, Patricia Orr. Viewing will be Friday, 5pm-7pm.

Due to Covid-19, masks are required.

