Stanley Wayne Jones, 67, of Hokes Bluff, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. Cremation services provided by Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Stanley was born in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. He loved spending time with his grandsons. He loved being in his garage working on projects and vintage cars. He loved watching Nascar races and even got to drive on the Talladega track in a race car. He had a passion for flying and was very knowledgeable about aero space and space travel. He loved his family and worked hard to help us any time we needed him. He worked as a millwright at Goodyear for 10 years. Then he continued to work at Anniston Army Depot.
He was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Franklin Jones; brother, Michael J. Jones.
He is survived by his wife, LaDonna K. Jones; son, Christopher W. (Brandy) Jones; daughter, Andrean LeAnn (Jason) Vines; grandsons, Kaleb Jones, and Ayden Snead; mother, Evelyn Jones; sister, Wanda Tisdale; brothers, Ray, Alan, and Glenn Jones.
Special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice and Dr. James Yates.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 28, 2019