Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Crestwood Cemetery for Mrs. Stephanie Ann Wade Hill, 55, of Ashville, who died Saturday, Feb. Feb. 9, 2019. Brother Bart Watts will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Stephanie was a very thoughtful and caring wife, daughter, mother, Nana, and friend. She was full of love for everyone around her and always wanted everyone to have fun and laugh together. She was an encourager to her family by always telling them to be yourself and do your best. She saw beauty in most things others overlook, and her presence would remind you to appreciate more. She loved animals, but her love for her dog, Charlie, was unlike any other.
She is preceded in death by husband, James Hill Jr.; father, Johnie Wade and three sisters.
She is survived by daughter, Christina (Tony) Lancaster; grandchildren, Brianna, Lynze and Clay Lancaster; mother, Joyce Wade; brother, Butch Wade and her faithful dog and companion, Charlie.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. Friday until time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 13, 2019