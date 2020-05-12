Home

POWERED BY

Services
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Stargel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Franklin "Tire Man" Stargel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Franklin "Tire Man" Stargel Obituary
Stephen Franklin Stargel, "Tire Man," 58, of South Gadsden, passed away on May 8, 2020.
He was the owner of Stargel's Tire Barn. He was an avid sports fan and animal lover.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jill, of 25 years; parents, Frankie and Gerald Thomason and Kenneth Stargel; brothers, Mike, Phil, and Pat.
He is survived by his family who loved him dearly.
The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, and condolences.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -