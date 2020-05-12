|
|
Stephen Franklin Stargel, "Tire Man," 58, of South Gadsden, passed away on May 8, 2020.
He was the owner of Stargel's Tire Barn. He was an avid sports fan and animal lover.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jill, of 25 years; parents, Frankie and Gerald Thomason and Kenneth Stargel; brothers, Mike, Phil, and Pat.
He is survived by his family who loved him dearly.
The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, and condolences.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 12, 2020