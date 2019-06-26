|
|
Memorial services will be 4 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Stephen New, 43, of Wellington, who passed away June 23. Tim Diggs will officiate. A private burial will be held at a later date at Young's Chapel Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery is in charge of the services.
Mr. New was a 1996 graduate of West End High School. He was a member of Heath Baptist Church. Stephen loved bull riding and racing.
He was preceded in death by his son, Bronson New; mother, Marcia New; grandparents, Hugh and Vera New and Claude and Elizabeth Bannister, Max and Essie Thompson, and Pat Jarrells.
He is survived by his wife, Stefanie New; daughter, Mary Elizabeth "Emme"; father, Doug (Jan) New; mother- and father-in-law, Dennis and Debra Jarrells; grandfather-in-law, Bobby Jarrells; sister, Kelly Burns; stepbrother, John Cheatwood; brothers-in-law, Gene (Dianna) Jarrells and Alan (Brook) Jarrells; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Davita of Rainbow City, Riverview Regional Medical Center, Dr. Kenny Smith, Dr. Narayan, Dr. Chellamuthu and Dr. Etta.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children's of Alabama in memory of Bronson New.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 26, 2019