Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Stephen Wade Hannah


1972 - 2019
Stephen Wade Hannah Obituary
In loving memory of Stephen Wade Hannah, 47, of Attalla, who was born May 16, 1972 and passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
Stephen is survived by his son, Justin (Laura) Irvine; granddaughter, Ruby Jo and one due in December, Anna Ruth; parents, Louise and Kenneth Jenkins; special brother and sister-in-law, Clifton and Teresa Hannah; one sister, Stacy (Chuck) Jones; little brother, Brandon (Shree) Jenkins; nephews, Corey Hannah, Charley Jones, William Hannah, Bradley Hannah; nieces, Jessica Hannah, Emily Jones, Aubree Jenkins, and MaKenna Jenkins; great-nieces and nephews, Landry Jones, Laila Marie Hannah, Arlee Lynn Hannah, Tagen Hannah and one coming in December; and several uncles and aunts.
Stephen never met a stranger. He was an avid Alabama football fan (Roll Tide) and loved his momma dearly!
Special thanks to a very good friend, Lisa Bynum.
No services are scheduled at this time. Flowers or donations can be mailed to 3936 Egypt Rd., Boaz, AL 35956.
Morgan Funeral Chapel is announcing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 18, 2019
