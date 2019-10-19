|
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Steve Curtis Raines, 65, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away on Thursday, October 17. Pastor Bruce Jenkins and Brother Paul Elliott will officiate. Burial will follow at Young's Chapel Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Steve rode motorcycles and was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association Group. He was a Mason with Chattanooga Lodge #704. He loved preaching the Gospel. He loved the beach and loved watching Westerns.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Matyas; father, James Curtis Raines; brother, James Randy Raines.
He is survived by his wife, Annette Raines; stepsons, Bradley (Lauren) Hall, Brian (Lisa) Hall; stepdaughter, Amity Hall; step-grandson, Micah Hall; brother, Mike (Mary Ann) Raines; chosen brother, Bill (Shirley) Hubbard; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Layman, Glenn McMahan, Levi Raines, Russell Addison, Barry Boykin and Jason Yates. Honorary Pallbearers will be Young's Chapel Trustees and the Executive Board.
Special thanks to Hokes Bluff Fire and Rescue and the Police Department. Also special thanks to Young's Chapel Church family.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 19, 2019