Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Village Chapel for Steven Craig Propes, 67, of the Duck Springs Community, who died Thursday, September 5. Pastor Larry Perkins and Reverend Royce Head will officiate. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Duck Springs. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Steven retired from Attalla City Schools after working as a custodian for many years. He loved his church family at Gospel Truth Lighthouse Church, where he was a member for a long time, and he loved to sing gospel music. He was a very mild, meek and gentle-spirited man who loved to joke. He liked to cook, cut grass, and was an avid Auburn Football fan. Mr. Propes loved spending time with his family at get-togethers, and especially loved his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Miller and Virginia Propes; brothers, James and Terry Propes; and parents-in-law, Oscar and Vester Bellew.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Louise Propes; children, Cindy (Cecil) Miller, Kyrstal (Michael) Moon, Stephanie (Joey) Jones, Blake (Brittany) Propes and Cody (Lashae) Propes; grandchildren, Dakota, Kolton, Gracey, Kadin, Connor and Bella; and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends whom he loved greatly.
Pallbearers will be Michael, Blake, Cody, Joey, Dakota and Cecil.
Special thanks to the CCU staff at Riverview Regional Medical Center; and also to Dr. Harrison, Dr. Castillo and their staffs.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, September 6 at Village Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 6, 2019