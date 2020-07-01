1950-2020
Steven Darrell Burchett, 70, of Grayson, Kentucky, entered the gates of Heaven, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, June 27.
Steve, aka Fat City/Tank, was born on May 23, 1950, in Grayson, Kentucky, a son of the late Della McGlone Burchett and Harold E. Burchett. Steve was an avid auctioneer and Alabama football fan who traveled far and wide to meet new people across the country, and never met a stranger along his travels.
In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Linda Faye Holbrook Burchett. He is survived by Linda Gail Owen; and five children, Ben Burchett of Grayson, Michelle (B.J.) Boley of Gallant, Alabama, Malcolm (Lisa) Burchett of Ashville, Alabama, Stephanie (Kevin) Colley of Russell, Kentucky, and Jeff (Lesleigh) Burchett of Grayson; two brothers, Dalis and Dewain Burchett, both of Grayson; three sisters, Nadine Wehunt of Enterprise, Alabama, Lynda Bug Fann of Steele, Alabama, and Ruthie Stephenson of Grayson.
Surviving grandchildren include Marvin (Anna) Burchett of Grayson, Channing (Kali Jo) McGraw of Grayson, Richie (Kim) Boley of Gallant, Aaron (Selena) Boley of Gallant, Courtney (Jacob) Norton of Steele, Cheyenne Burchett of Ashville, Adalynn James Burchett of Grayson, Felicia (Johnny) Peoples of Ashville, and Scotty Whisnant of Ashville.
Surviving great-grandchildren include Abby Burchett, Brody Burchett, Ahleigha Boley, Marlee Boley, Lewis Boley, Willow Norton, MaKaitlyn Peoples, Kayden Peoples, Madilyn Peoples, Bryson Peoples, Adalie McGraw, Kenna McGraw, Ava Whisnant and Kiley Whisnant.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Burchett, Marvin Burchett, Richie Boley, Aaron Boley, Cody Hamm and Kade Barker.
Honorary pallbearers will be Todd (Rudy) Burchett, Joey Cecil, Corky Prater, Charles "Bozo" Baker, Kevin "Mooch" McDavid and Larry Stephens.
Visitation for Steve will be 6-9 p.m. Thursday, July 2, and 10 a.m.-noon Friday, July 3, with the funeral services set at noon Friday, July 3, all at New Beginning Assembly of God, 194 Promised Land Drive, Grayson, KY. Kyle Burchett and Randy Binion, ministers.
Private committal service will be at Ernest Holbrook Family Cemetery near Grayson.
Arrangements by Sparks Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.sparksfh.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 1, 2020.