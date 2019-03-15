|
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel, for Steven Lavern Weaver, age 61, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. The Rev. Anthony Copeland will officiate. Burial will follow at Young's Chapel Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Steve was employed by Hobart Corporation for over 25 years, at the time of his passing. Over the years there and at previous jobs, he was a mentor to many younger technicians, and he was well known for being able to fix practically anything mechanical, large or small. He was known as Pops to his grandchildren and was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather whose passion was simply to spend time with his grandkids. Steve is now making new friends in Heaven, because he never met a stranger and loved to talk to anyone and everyone he met.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Virginia Weaver.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Karen Weaver; his eldest son, Brad Weaver and partner, Lindsey Treadaway; and his three grandsons, Haven, Calder and Jack; his younger son, Russ Weaver and wife, Samantha; two granddaughters, Ophelia and Imogen; sisters, Sharon (Keith) Chapman and Cathy Black; brothers, Mike (Sarah) Weaver and Chuck (Debbie) Weaver.
Pallbearers will be Jackie Phillips, Billy Phillips, Bobby Phillips, Mike Wilson, BJ Cornelius and Matthew Duval.
Honorary Pallbearers will be buddies from 278 Restaurant Breakfast Club – thank you for all the laughs and good times. Steve loved you all.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at the website: heart.org.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 15, 2019