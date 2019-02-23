|
Graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Rainbow Memorial Gardens for Steven Michael "Yankee" Gabbard, 66, Boaz, who died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Gabbard was a loving husband and father and loved being a jokester. He found humor in everything. He also loved all of his pets, and enjoyed spending time in his workshop.
He was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Dollahite Gabbard; children, Andrew Gabbard and Alexandra Gabbard; special friends, Amp Jacobs, Melissa "Buddy" Quinn and Speedy Bishop; and a host of nieces and nephews.
His furbabies will serve as his honorary pallbearers.
Special thanks to Kindred Home Health, Marshall County Wound Care, Dr. Dyer (VA in Guntersville), and the staff of Birmingham VA Emergency Room and ICU.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 23, 2019