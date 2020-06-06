Steven Ray Turner passed away May 20, 2020. Born July 10, 1958, he was a Gadsden High 1975 graduate. He served in the Vietnam War in the Marines (Lance Corporal) as a field radio operator.

Survivors include mother, Kathryn Crabtree; sons, Justin (Danielle) and Chris (Dawn); daughters, Miranda (Ian) and Madison (Steven); grandchildren, RJ, Dekan, Ethan, Arabella, Hunter, Cheyenne, Elissa, Noah, Blaze, Gabrielle, Xander, Ellie; special friends, William and Dominic; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by father, Bobby Turner; stepmother, Virginia Turner; stepfather, Harold Crabtree; wife, Lisa; sister, Cynthia; and brother, Nathan.

Memorial service is at 2 p.m. June 6 at Tabernacle Church. Tommy Marshall officiating. Visitation at 1 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store