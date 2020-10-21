1/1
Sue Baker Eidson
Sue Baker Eidson
Gadsden - Sue Baker Eidson, age 80, of Gadsden, Alabama passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
Due to COVID restrictions the family will have a private visitation at 11:30 AM and service at 12:30 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Collier Butler Chapel. Rev. Bruce Word will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on the Collier Butler Funeral Home Facebook Page. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Garden. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Sue was a longtime resident of Gadsden. She will be remembered as one who loved life. She enjoyed singing karaoke and spending time with her many friends. Sue especially loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchild, as well as her fur granddogs. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, and was currently attending Freedom Church of Gadsden.
She is survived by her children Craig Eidson (Beverly), Kristi Kent (Barry), and Kendra Eidson; grandchildren Kelsey Eidson (Andrew) and Kyndal Hess Herring (Logan); great grandchild Emma Grace Garrison; sister Peggy Varnon; sister in law Kathy Sauls Madison; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ned and Mable Baker; brothers Gerald Baker (Mildred) and Kenneth Baker; sister Deborah Cowan (Kenny);nephews Eddie Cowan and Todd Baker; brother in law Jerry Varnon; and special friend Charlie Carrell.
Pallbearers will be Keith Varnon, Mike Varnon, Mark Cassidy, Andrew Garrison, Barry Kent, and Dillon Boatwright.
The family will be accepting flowers, or Memorial Donations may be made to Etowah County Humane Society Pet Rescue and adoption Center, 4200 Brooks Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35904 or to Freedom Church Celebrate Recovery Program, P.O. 8082, Gadsden, AL. 35902.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/IUnkCADXvPf9opLQvfGHEjo?domain=collier-butler.com for the Eidson family.

Published in The Gadsden Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
