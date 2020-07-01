Sue Keeling
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held for Sue Keeling, 81, of Gadsden, who died Sunday, June 28, 2020. Ronnie Pollard will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery.
She will be remembered as a devout Christian and hard worker who loved gardening, playing the piano, and loved everybody, especially family. There were no limits to her love; she proved that by donating a kidney to her brother. She loved unconditionally and was loved unconditionally, and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by husband, Lamar Keeling; parents, Leon and Minnie Pollard; and brother, Rudolph Pollard.
She is survived by daughter, Judy (Terry) Matthews; grandchildren, Jonathon Matthews and Hannah (Chris) Weaver; a large extended family; and her dog Wally, whom she also loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.
Special thanks to Dr. Carla Thomas and the staff of Noland Hospital Anniston.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
