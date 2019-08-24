Home

POWERED BY

Services
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Posey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Mintz Posey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue Mintz Posey Obituary
Sue Mintz Posey passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas N. and Sallie G. Mintz; son, Rickey M. Posey; brothers, James and Kenneth Mintz; and sister, Mildred Long.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda S. (Pewee) Parker of Mesa, AZ, and Kathy D. Bunch of Attalla, AL; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Duane (Buffy) Peterson and their children Jacob and Samantha of Mesa, AZ, Christie Peterson and her daughters Amber and Brianna of Mesa, AZ, and Joseph (April) Bunch and their children Josie and Judson of Boaz, AL; brother, Thomas Mintz of Boaz, AL; and sisters, Marie Smith, Mary Jo Potridge and Judy Vaughn, all of Boaz, AL.
A very special thanks to Kindred Hospice, especially Laura, Ashley, Kelly and Shelly; and to Kindred At Home, especially Jennifer, Jamie and Sarah.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now