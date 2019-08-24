|
Sue Mintz Posey passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas N. and Sallie G. Mintz; son, Rickey M. Posey; brothers, James and Kenneth Mintz; and sister, Mildred Long.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda S. (Pewee) Parker of Mesa, AZ, and Kathy D. Bunch of Attalla, AL; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Duane (Buffy) Peterson and their children Jacob and Samantha of Mesa, AZ, Christie Peterson and her daughters Amber and Brianna of Mesa, AZ, and Joseph (April) Bunch and their children Josie and Judson of Boaz, AL; brother, Thomas Mintz of Boaz, AL; and sisters, Marie Smith, Mary Jo Potridge and Judy Vaughn, all of Boaz, AL.
A very special thanks to Kindred Hospice, especially Laura, Ashley, Kelly and Shelly; and to Kindred At Home, especially Jennifer, Jamie and Sarah.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 24, 2019