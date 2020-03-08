|
Sue Stewart Tidwell passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 24, 2020. She was born in Birmingham, in 1940 and moved to Gadsden in the early 1940s with her mother, Dorris Dollar Stewart and great-aunt, Julia Ann Dollar.
Sue worked as a receptionist at Fred Allen's Florist during the 1960s through early 1980s. In 1984, she began working as secretary at Grace Episcopal Church, Anniston, where she remained until retirement in 2004. Sue was of the Society of St. Francis-3rd Order, and was instrumental in mentoring others on their journey within the order. Sue was very active in the community and life of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Comforter, and Church of the Resurrection in Gadsden.
Sue was preceded by her father and mother, Maurice (Jimmy) Stewart and Dorris Dollar Stewart; and is survived by her two sons, Dan Tidwell (Lisa Holbrook) and David Tidwell (Mandi Paulk); five grandchildren, Leila, Ben, Jessica, Jacob and Anna Tidwell, and Aaron Stallman; and two great-grandchildren, Alice and Angus.
"Sue had precious little by some standards, but in spirit, she was wealthy beyond words. Sue studied the spiritual aspects of life and made this her spiritual practice. She understood the power of the Enneagram and the power of community. As a Franciscan, she lived the rule of life and was close to nature, animals and whoever came into her tent. Sue invited everyone who was needy on any level into her life for inspiration, guidance and honest presence. The ripple of her ministry is felt in far regions today by many souls.
"May Sue's amazing life bring us pause to savor the precious little time we all have on this planet and in consciousness to be present to every moment, the only time we really have to live." – Dr. Joe Howell
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at The Church of the Holy Comforter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp McDowell https://tithe.ly/give_new/www/#/tithely/give-one-time/42596.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 8, 2020