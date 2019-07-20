|
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Williams Southside Chapel for Mrs. Sue Walden, 77, who entered into everlasting life on July 18, 2019. Dr. Eric Reaves will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Carnes Chapel Cemetery. Williams Southside Funeral Home will direct.
Mrs. Walden, beloved Momma and Granny, loved to work in the garden, crochet, quilt and read. She enjoyed the cool evenings in her rocking chair telling stories of old times. Sue was unlike many other women; she didn't mind hard work, as she worked at Dean's Sausage for over 40 years. She was the first female employee hired.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Louis Nelson; brothers, Joe, Eugene, Charles, Jack, James and Benny Nelson; sisters, Mavis and Ann Brown and Marie Farless; son, Johnny (surviving wife, Tammie) Walden; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Bryson Badgett; husband, Billy Walden.
She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Ida (Sam) Noble, Carolyn Ashley, Mae Nelson and Arlen (Sandra) Nelson; children, Steve (Sherry) Walden and Michelle (George) Shavers; grandchildren, Adam (Jeana) Walden, Josh (Tashia) Walden, Brandon (Shae) Franklin, Jarrod (Ashley) Walden, Ashley (Charles) Badgett and April Powell; great-grandchildren, Liam, Lilah, Brooklyn and Slayde Walden, Skylar and Sean Nunn, Brody Franklin, Clint Elliot, Brevan Knight and Braxton Badgett; great-great-grandson, Remington Nunn.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Sonya Jones, RN, and Kayla Autwell, LPN, at Gadsden Heath and Rehab.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. at Williams Southside Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 20, 2019