1/1
Sybil Jones
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sybil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sybil Jones
Gadsden - Saturday, November 21, 2020, Sybil Hawkins Jones, age 81, left her earthly body to be with Jesus. She was a beloved wife, Mother, Nana, and Grandnana. Her charismatic personality drew others to her, and her loving nature made them want to return. She loved her family and friends fiercely and was so many things to so many people. She always did everything one could to take care of others and those around her laughing. Sybil had work at Life of Alabama as a claims Supervisor. After retirement she and Dave purchased a RV and enjoyed traveling .
Her parents Si Hawkins and Mildred and Ferrell Taylor, and grandson Andrew Hester preceded her in death.
Her beloved memory is shared by her husband David Jones; children Laurie (Frank) Hester, Jeff (Maxine) Jones, and Judith Alford; grandchildren Adam Hester, Mandy (Josh) Hunter, Holly Alford, Katie (Tracy) Delevie; five great grandchildren; brothers William Taylor, Sonny Hawkins, Joey Hawkins; sisters Linda (James) Archer, Suzanne (David) Holden; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Jones, Frank Hester, Josh Hunter, Tracy Delevie, and James Lewis.
There will be a graveside service at Rainbow Memorial Gardens at 1pm on Friday, November 27, 2020.
Those in attendance please wear masks and practice social distancing. Collier Butler Funeral home will direct services.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Jones family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Collier-Butler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved