Sybil Jones
Gadsden - Saturday, November 21, 2020, Sybil Hawkins Jones, age 81, left her earthly body to be with Jesus. She was a beloved wife, Mother, Nana, and Grandnana. Her charismatic personality drew others to her, and her loving nature made them want to return. She loved her family and friends fiercely and was so many things to so many people. She always did everything one could to take care of others and those around her laughing. Sybil had work at Life of Alabama as a claims Supervisor. After retirement she and Dave purchased a RV and enjoyed traveling .
Her parents Si Hawkins and Mildred and Ferrell Taylor, and grandson Andrew Hester preceded her in death.
Her beloved memory is shared by her husband David Jones; children Laurie (Frank) Hester, Jeff (Maxine) Jones, and Judith Alford; grandchildren Adam Hester, Mandy (Josh) Hunter, Holly Alford, Katie (Tracy) Delevie; five great grandchildren; brothers William Taylor, Sonny Hawkins, Joey Hawkins; sisters Linda (James) Archer, Suzanne (David) Holden; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Jones, Frank Hester, Josh Hunter, Tracy Delevie, and James Lewis.
There will be a graveside service at Rainbow Memorial Gardens at 1pm on Friday, November 27, 2020.
Those in attendance please wear masks and practice social distancing. Collier Butler Funeral home will direct services.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com
for the Jones family.