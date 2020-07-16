1/1
Sybil Pauline Glenn
Sybil Pauline Glenn, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 14, 2020. Services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 17 at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. at the church. Service will be conducted by Rev. Roy Daughtery and Rev. Jerry McCright. Collier-Butler Funeral Home directing.
She was a resident of Etowah County and member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church for 73 years.
She was the Rock of our family, which she loved with all her heart. She also was a Godly woman who loved her Church family and community.
She was preceded in death by husband, Wayne Glenn; and son, Michael Glenn.
She is survived by her children, Paula (Gary) Daniel, Keith (Alicia) Glenn and Beverly (Scott) McAlister; grandchildren, Darin (Kim) Long, David (Lea) Long, Corie (Luke) Robinson, Jamie (Jason) LeCroy, Heath (Amy) Glenn, Todd (Benita) Glenn, Jennifer Glenn, Angie (Jesse) Adams, Keitha (Eric) Ervin, Brittney (Josh) Hughes, Dalton (Casey) McAlister; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons. Honorary Pallbearers will be friends at Lookout Mountain Senior Citizen Center; chosen son, Larry (Teresa) Lott; and special friend, Bettie Butler.
Special thanks to Dr. Karl Uy and his staff; and caregivers, Susie Eubanks, Lisa Hester, Amanda Vicars and Sybil Money, Cierra Morris, Gracie Money and Miranda Money.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church.
Condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.collier-butler.com.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 16, 2020.
