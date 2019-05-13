|
|
Sybil Washburn Sitz, 89, of Gadsden, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Village Chapel Funeral Home. Brother Philip Elliott will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview Baptist Church with no graveside service.
Mrs. Sitz was born and raised in Gallant, AL. As a child, she attended Clear Creek Methodist Church and after marrying her best friend, she was a faithful active member of Fairview Baptist Church for over 60 years. She was a member of the Golden Agers, W.M.U., and choir. She taught Sunday School for many years and worked with Acteens and the nursery. Among being a strong prayer warrior for her friends and family, she also served the Lord by volunteering at the Way of the Cross Ministries.
Mrs. Sitz was a 1950 graduate of Etowah High School and was later employed with Belk Hudson on Wall Street in Alabama City. She was a loving mother, Maw-Maw, sister and friend who was willing to serve the Lord with a happy heart. Mrs. Sitz loved quilting, working with her flowers, and spent many countless hours enjoying their beauty. Among her love and compassion for others, she was well known and respected in her community, putting the needs of others before her own. It was the simple things around her in life that she didn't take for granted, commenting often how thankful she was to have God's love, grace, and mercy. She had such a giving heart, whether it was sharing vegetables and flowers, giving her hand-made quilts away, or baking cookies and cakes for the sick or homebound. Her empathy and good-heartedness seemed boundless.
Her favorite Bible verse was Psalm 18:2: The LORD is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my strength, in whom I will trust; my shield and the horn (strength) of my salvation, and my high tower.
Mrs. Sitz was preceded in death by her loving husband, M. Howard Sitz; infant twin son, Danny Sitz; parents, Willie and Russell Washburn; sister, Bobbie Barnett; brother, Elmus Washburn; and parents-in-law, Louie and Myrtle Sitz.
She is survived by her son, David Sitz; daughter, Lisa (David) Wilson; grandson, Kameron Wilson; sister, Imogene Countryman; sisters-in-law, Myra Cromwell and Edith Sitz; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friends whom she loved dearly, Pat and the late Jerry Johnson; her Fairview Baptist Sunday School Class; and special caregivers, Pam Campbell, Michelle Bearden, and Terri Patrick.
Pallbearers will be Paul Cromwell, Jr., Mark Bradley, Chris Walker, Michael Sitz, Cal Smith, and Danny Roberson.
Special thanks to the and all the kind, compassionate, professional staff at Amedisys Hospice: Carmen, Charity, Luke, Misty, and Jay.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight at Village Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Fairview Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 13, 2019