Syble S. Dooley, age 86, of Gadsden, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. June 28 at Church of the Resurrection. Father Michael Goldsmith and Trey Kennedy will officiate. An entombment will be at Mountain View Memory Gardens, County Road 44, Fort Payne. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services.
Mrs. Dooley loved cooking for her family, flower gardening and making her home welcoming. She was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, where she was active in the Altar Guild, the ECW, Rice & Beans ministry and took every opportunity to serve.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Terry Simpson and Ken Dooley; and granddaughter, Laurie Vezertzis.
Survivors include her children, Karen (Nick) Vezertzis, Terry Simpson Jr., Kelly (Michael) Underwood; grandchildren, Amy (Mark) VanDewater, Jerrica Simpson, Miranda (Jesh) Yancy, Jared (Ivy) Underwood, Jathan Underwood; great-grandchildren, Mark VanDewater, Katie VanDewater, Zada Simpson; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jared Underwood, Jathan Underwood, Mark VanDewater I, Nick Vezertzis, Michael Underwood, Mark VanDewater IV, Jesh Yancy, Scott McFall and Steve McFall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Episcopal Church of the Resurrection Memorial Fund or Sheriff's Boys Ranch.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Collinsville Healthcare staff members, Southern Care Hospice Services, Brenda King and Beverly Bellew.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 27, 2019