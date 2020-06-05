Mrs. Sylvia Hardie Johnson, 87, of Hokes Bluff, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel. Mr. Paul Luecke will officiate. Burial will follow at Hokes Bluff Cemetery.
Mrs. Johnson was a 1952 graduate of Hokes Bluff High School and married James D. Johnson in 1957. Mrs. Johnson was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an excellent homemaker, seamstress, cook, and gardener. She was a member of the Church of God, a Worldwide Association.
She was preceded in death by husband, James D. Johnson; parents, George and Emma Louise Hardie; son, Alan Johnson; six brothers, Harvey, Troy, Wayne, Alvin, Charles and Lloyd Hardie; son-in-law, Raymond Epperson.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her daughters, Elaine (Doug) McKinney and Annette Epperson; four grandchildren, Amanda Wall, Joshua McKinney, Amber and Emily Epperson; three great-grandchildren, Braden, Pressley and Ava Wall; sister, Catherine Beggs; four sisters-in-law, Marie Hardie, Phyllis Hardie, Betty Hardie and Mary Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Pallbearers will be Joshua McKinney, Gary Wall, Braden Wall, Dalton Williams, Mike Summy and George Allen III.
Honorary pallbearer will be Doug McKinney.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 10 to 11 Friday morning prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences maybe made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 5, 2020.