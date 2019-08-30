Home

Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 438-5506
Reposing
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Synovia Eskew Obituary
Celebration of Life service for Ms. Synovia Eskew, 59, of Gadsden, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church with Pastor Earl Dudley officiating. Interment will follow at Lincoln Hill Cemetery.
To read the complete obituary and listing of survivors, please visit our website at www.prestigememorialfh.com.
The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service at the church.
Professional service entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, 2412 Sansom Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904.
Prestige Memorial, "Where the name is synonymous with service."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 30, 2019
