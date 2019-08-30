|
Celebration of Life service for Ms. Synovia Eskew, 59, of Gadsden, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church with Pastor Earl Dudley officiating. Interment will follow at Lincoln Hill Cemetery.
The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service at the church.
Professional service entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, 2412 Sansom Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 30, 2019