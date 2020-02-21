Home

Tamela Denise "Tami Byrd" Moon

Tamela Denise "Tami Byrd" Moon Obituary
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. today at Crestwood Cemetery for Ms. Tamela Denise "Tami Byrd" Moon, 55, of Trussville, formerly Gadsden, who died Thursday. Reverend Vaughn Stafford will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Tamela was preceded in death by grandparents, Charles and Vera Moon and Dewey and Virginia Kilgore.
She is survived by parents, Larry and Sheila Moon; aunt, Barbara (Ronnie) Freeman; first cousin, Shannon (Michael) Partain; and a large extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Kidney Foundation.
Special thanks to Drs. Robbins, Chen, Kassamali, and Davita Springs Trussville.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service today at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 21, 2020
