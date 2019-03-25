Home

Albertville Memorial Chapel
5011 U.S. Highhway 431 South
Albertville, AL 35950
(256) 878-2424
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Albertville Memorial Chapel
5011 U.S. Highhway 431 South
Albertville, AL 35950
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Albertville Memorial Chapel
5011 U.S. Highhway 431 South
Albertville, AL 35950
View Map
Tammy Casey Moore


Tammy Casey Moore
Tammy Casey Moore Obituary
Ms. Tammy Casey Moore of Boaz, Alabama, was born on Aug. 6, 1963, and passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. Tammy was a resident of Centre, Alabama, at the time of passing.
Tammy was a top graduate of West End High School, Class of 1981, where she earned the title of Miss WEHS. While there, she was active in numerous extracurriculars, including cheerleading. After high school, she began what she was most proud of, raising a family. Michael and Brandi were her rays of sunshine, loving to attend their athletic and community events when they were growing up. She was also a proud grandmother.
Tammy was a kind heart and would never hesitate to help anyone in need. Her early career as a cosmetologist brought smiles and confidence to her clients, also enjoying dolling up Brandi for beauty pageants and coloring Michael's hair.
She will be dearly missed by the many who knew and loved her.
She leaves behind a loving family including her mother and father, James F. and Shirley Casey; her brothers, Michael (Misty) Casey and Stephen (DeeDee) Casey; son, Michael Allen Moore; daughter, Brandi Nichole (Chris) Mauro; granddaughters, Mekhia and Meliyah Moore; and a host of extended family and friends.
Her funeral service will be held to honor her life at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. before the service. Burial will follow at Forrest Home Cemetery. The Rev. Andrew Mikkelson and the Rev. Stephen Casey will be officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 25, 2019
