Tammy Marie Brothers
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Tammy Marie Brothers, 55, of Attalla, who passed from this life on July 7, 2020. Burial will be held at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Jon Minyard and Blake Lightsey will officiate. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
Tammy was strong in her faith. She attended New Beginning First Congregational Methodist Church. She was loved by many. She was always willing to help others. What made her the happiest was the time she spent with her granddaughters. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Straetz.
She is survived by her mother, Kathryn Griffith; sisters, Terri (Phillip) Findley, Kimberly Freeman, Fara (David) Lowry, Christie (Robert) McMullins; stepdaughter, Melony (Forrest) Sandlin; granddaughters, Hannah and Hayden; aunt, Tonita (Jerry) Bishop; special cousins, Michael Bishop, Jennifer (Cory) Pearson; a host of nieces and nephews; her fur babies, Allie and Luna; and lifelong friend, Sandi Sprinkle.
Pallbearers will be William Botsford, Michael Bishop, Seth Lowry, James (JD) Lowry, Lance Freeman, and Forrest Sandlin. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Kevin Windsor and the staff of Daizy Bleu Salon.
Special thanks to Alabama Oncology and Staff and Grandview Medical Center and Staff.
The repast will follow the service at New Beginning FCM Church fellowship hall. All are invited and encouraged to attend.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
