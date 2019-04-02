|
|
Mrs. Tanya Yvette "Eve" Watford-Smith passed from this life to join her Lord in Heaven on March 30, 2019.
A memorial service to honor her life will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends for visitation for one hour prior to the service Thursday, from 5 to 6 p.m.
Pastor Aaron Turner will officiate. Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Born on December 28, 1968, to Burtis and Agnes Watford, Tanya was known by everyone who encountered her as a giver, a hard worker, and a loving woman with a servant's heart. She spent much of her free time serving her community through volunteering, including work with The Way of the Cross soup kitchen and thrift store.
She was preceded in death by her father, Burtis Watford; and husband, David Lynn Smith.
A loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend – she will be dearly missed by the many who knew and loved her.
She leaves behind, mother, Agnes Watford; five daughters, Jacquelyn A. Watford, Amber J. Smith, Vanessa S. Smith, Melissa D. Smith and Kari L. Smith; siblings, Barry M. Watford, Tiffany Watford, Sylvia L. Flick (Rob L. Flick), Tim Jackson, Keith L. Watford (Heather Watford) and Brandy L. Freeman (Matt Freeman); grandchildren, Elijah Elston, Adrianna Rakestraw, Ry'lyn Pearson, Serenity Smith, Chase Pruitt, Danielle Clark, Bryon Price, Ashton Harden and Caelyn Smith.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to The Church of the Highlands in memory of Tanya.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Hope Garner, Karen Scott, Davares Elston, Vanessa Elston, Buffy Stokes, VeEtta Watford, Jillita Grier, Dorothy Dusendschon, Celeste Dusendschon, Sidney Blythe, Verlinda Lewis, Gilbert J. Garcia and Annette Rains.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 2, 2019