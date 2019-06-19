|
|
Taylor Dinvil Watts, age 30, of Attalla, passed from this life into an eternity with God on Sunday June 16, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at Morgan Funeral Chapel on Friday, June 21, at 1 p.m. Rev. Jared Chapman will officiate. Graveside service and interment to follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends for visitation at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Taylor, known as "Tank" for his strength and stature, was a beloved father, son and brother. He was 100% devoted to his family and was especially proud of his son. Taylor attended Southside High School from freshman to junior year before transferring to Etowah High School, from which he graduated with the class of 2008. He excelled at sports, especially baseball and softball, and was inducted into the State of Alabama Baseball Hall of Fame and was a member of the All-Time Babe Ruth Team. Taylor's love for sports was lifelong and he continued to play traveling softball, and was a regular member of Absolute Fitness through his adulthood. Taylor was preceded in death by grandmother, Hazel Watts; and grandfathers, Roy D. Watts and Archie Ford.
He leaves behind;
Son, Sawyer Kade Watts;
Father, Troy Watts;
Mother, Kay Watts Ford;
Sister, Marla Bearden;
Brother, Bradley T. Watts;
Grandmother, Molly Ford;
Aunts and Uncles, Randy, Sheila (James), Darlene, Bobby, Rodney and Brenda;
As well as a host of extended family and beloved friends, including nephew, Dawson; and niece, Lexie.
The family wishes to thank the paramedics that served our family, as well as Chief Dennis Walker and the officers of Attalla Police Department.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 19, 2019