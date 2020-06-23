Mr. Ted L. Stowers, 80, of Gadsden, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Cremation services will be performed by Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory.

The family will have a private service at a later date.

Ted retired from the Gadsden Fire Department after 14 years of service. He then worked for the Etowah County Sheriff's Office, as a Deputy, for 10 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, W.W. Stowers; and his mother, Ruth Stowers.

Mr. Stowers is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jean Stowers; son, Kim (Stacy) Stowers; daughter, Sandra Smiley; grandsons, Andrew Smiley, Jason (Shanna) Smiley and Lake Stowers; one great-grandson, Fisher Smiley; and one sister, Betty Roebuck.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store