Mr. Ted L. Stowers, 80, of Gadsden, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Cremation services will be performed by Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory.
The family will have a private service at a later date.
Ted retired from the Gadsden Fire Department after 14 years of service. He then worked for the Etowah County Sheriff's Office, as a Deputy, for 10 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, W.W. Stowers; and his mother, Ruth Stowers.
Mr. Stowers is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jean Stowers; son, Kim (Stacy) Stowers; daughter, Sandra Smiley; grandsons, Andrew Smiley, Jason (Shanna) Smiley and Lake Stowers; one great-grandson, Fisher Smiley; and one sister, Betty Roebuck.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
