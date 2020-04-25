Home

Teddy Joe Lemley Obituary
Teddy Joe Lemley, 44, of Geraldine, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Teddy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working and spending time in the woods.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby Joe and Betty Joe Lemley; and sister, Betty Jane Lemley.
He is survived by his brothers, Bobb Don (Tina) Lemley, Tony Lemley, Gordon "Bucky" Lemley and Todd Lemley; his sister, Tammy (Richard) Hill; nieces, Susan Lemley, Toni Lemley, Crystal Hill, Brittany Lemley and Pricilla (Mathew) Banks; nephews, Donnie Lemley, James Lemley, Mathew Lemley, Ray Lemley, Leiland Lemley, Scotty (Kasie) Hill, Cody (Jessica) Lemley and Jake Lemley; 15 great-nieces and nephews; numerous aunts, close cousins and friends; and special friends, Tim Hall and Josh Daniels.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 25, 2020
