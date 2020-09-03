A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home in Gadsden, Alabama, for Tempie Cornutt Mackey, 98, who went peacefully to be with Jesus on August 31, 2020.

Mrs. Mackey was born June 14, 1922, in Gadsden, Alabama. She was a loving wife to her husband of 57 years, William Mackey; a loving mother to her two daughters, Linda Mackey Moore, Rome, GA, and Kay Mariutto, Tampa, FL; grandmother to four grandchildren; and great-grandmother to nine great-grandchildren, who all loved and adored their Grammy Tempie very much.

Mrs. Mackey was preceded in death by her husband, William Mackey; parents, Emmett and Ida Cornutt; brothers, James Cornutt, Emmett Cornutt, Elbert Cornutt, Alta Cornutt and Don Cornutt; her sister, Lucille Rickles; sisters-in-law, Rosalind Cornutt and Mildred Cornutt; and son-in-law, Franco Mariutto.

She is survived by her children, Linda Mackey Moore and Kay Mackey Mariutto; grandchildren, Melissa Wood (Greg), Mitchell Moore (Allison), Mandy Williams (Gardner), and Giancarlo Mariutto; great-grandchildren, Luke Wood, Kate Wood, Nichole Williams Collins, Mackey Williams, Dory Williams, Mary Jack Williams, Olivia Moore, Hudson Moore and Piper Moore.

Mrs. Mackey was a lifelong member of the Church of God, where she taught Sunday School, worked in youth ministry, and sang and directed the church choirs. She sang with her Cornutt sister and brothers from an early age throughout her adult life. She attended Gadsden State Community College and worked in the Etowah County School System in various support roles. After her retirement, she enjoyed traveling and working as a "Pink Lady" at Gadsden Regional Hospital. An avid University of Alabama sports fan, she watched and coached every football game from her home and was happy all the head coaches listened to her when they won and disappointed they did not listen to her with every loss. "Roll Tide" "Go Alabama" were two of her last responses. She will be greatly missed!

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. preceding the service at the funeral home. Her family would also like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Winthrop Court Senior Living, Rome, GA; Heyman Hospice; and Care Manager Tracy Rogers for their loving care.

