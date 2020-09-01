1/1
Teresa 'Cindy' Spurling Reid
Graveside service for Mrs. Teresa "Cindy" Spurling Reid, 54, of Gadsden, was held at 2 p.m. August 31, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Reverend Harold Daugherty officiating the service.
Mrs. Reid passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband, Kyle Reid; mother, Glenda Spurling McMurray; father, Billy Spurling.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Jimmy Cromer; fiancé, Dale Blackburn; grandchildren, Cason, Harper and Mckinley; brothers, Mike (Sheila) Spurling and Keith Spurling; nephews, Michael Spurling and Cody Spurling; special uncle, Gordon Cecil Woods.
Teresa enjoyed spending time with her grandkids. She also enjoyed singing on the Praise Team at New Life Church of God, where she attended church.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
