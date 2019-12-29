Home

Teresa Ann Johnson

Teresa Ann Johnson Obituary
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Village Chapel for Teresa Ann Johnson, 61, Gadsden, who died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Rev. Newman Voss will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Teresa was a very sweet lady and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a faithful Christian and will be missed greatly by those who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Talmadge "T.R." and Ida Lee Shaneyfelt; granddaughter, Halee Dowdy; and brother, Ray Shaneyfelt.
She is survived by her husband, Randy Johnson; children, Rickey (Brandi Parker) Dowdy, Rodney (Tabatha) Johnson, and Mary Hammett Johnson; grandchildren, Braxton, Julia, Trinity, Victoria, Hayden, and Rodney Jr.; sisters, Patsy Chamblee, Donna Johnson, Sandy Shaneyfelt, and Tammy Adkins; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Johnson, Nic Johnson, Rodney Johnson, Braxton Dowdy, Colton Holsomback, Jerrien Meadows.
Shane Shaneyfelt will be an honorary pallbearer.
Special thanks to the staff of Riverview Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 tonight at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 29, 2019
