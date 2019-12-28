|
Teresa Ann Musick Hibbs, of Rainbow City, born April 20, 1955, met her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at 10:24 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
An educator for 43 years at many schools serving at Westbrook Christian School until January of this year. Teresa was an educator who loved her students and touched so many lives. The memories of Teresa will be cherished by many family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her father and mother Randall and Shirley Musick and Nephew Jared Yates.
Survivors are Roger Hibbs, Joshua Randall (Crystal) Hibbs, Jacob Michael Hibbs; sister Lucretia Musick (Jay) Price; all her precious grandchildren Lauren, Blaklee, Devan, Alyssa and Tucker; loving caregiver, Joy, and a host of nephews and nieces. A special thank you to all friends who visited Teresa during her illness and special thanks to home health nurse Alex. Oh how Teresa loved her constant companion, Charley Brown, her toy Poodle.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Whitesboro Baptist Church with the service following immediately thereafter at 3 p.m. with interment in the adjoining cemetery.
Pallbearers are Lance Langdale, Heath Yates, Jay Price, Lee Hibbs Jr, Zachary Hibbs and Matt Kennedy. The Rev. Alan Hallmark and the Rev. Whitt Hibbs will be officiating, and Cindy Greer will speak.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 28, 2019