Teresa Diane Jones, 63, died on April 19, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert L. Jones (Etowah Music).
She is survived by her son, Phillip Austin Jones (Dina); mother, Laura Jane Jones; and brother, Robert Stephen (Steve) Jones.
The family will hold a private graveside service at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Gallant, Alabama. Mike Hooks officiating, Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
Teresa was known for her art and music. She will be greatly missed.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 24, 2020