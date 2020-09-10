Mrs. Teresa Kaye Cox, 61, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, at her Brewton residence.
Mrs. Cox was born in Brewton, AL, and returned to the Brewton area 12 years ago, coming from Gadsden, AL. She won every national award that was given in property marketing, managing, and leasing properties. She loved her family, her animals, the mountains, traveling, and flying. She loved the Lord very much. She had developed a line of clothing that was sold in major retail stores in Pensacola. She attended New Beginnings Worship Center.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul E. Miller.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Danny Cox of Brewton, AL; her mother, Barbara Miller Carden of Brewton, AL; two sisters, Kathy Miller (Dan) Weaver of Brewton, AL, and Kelley (Keith) Ball of Brewton, AL; three nephews; two great-nephews; and one great-niece.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Union Cemetery with special friend Sherry Cooper speaking.
Please practice social distancing while attending the service, and face masks are recommended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Drexel & Honeybees or New Beginnings Ministries.
Please share your memories and condolences with the family at www.craversfh.com.