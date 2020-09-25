Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Village Chapel for Teresa Lynn Morgan, 46, of Rainbow City, who died Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Teresa is survived by her children, Kelsey Morgan (fiancé, Matthew Truett) and Kendra (Casey) Brown; grandchildren, Kylie and Evan Brown; parents, James (Kay) Quarles and Margaret Reynolds; brother, David (Andrea) Quarles; sister, Amy Lawson; and nieces and nephews, Kaitlyn, Dylan, Chase and Jace.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday.