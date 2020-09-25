1/
Teresa Lynn Morgan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Village Chapel for Teresa Lynn Morgan, 46, of Rainbow City, who died Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Teresa is survived by her children, Kelsey Morgan (fiancé, Matthew Truett) and Kendra (Casey) Brown; grandchildren, Kylie and Evan Brown; parents, James (Kay) Quarles and Margaret Reynolds; brother, David (Andrea) Quarles; sister, Amy Lawson; and nieces and nephews, Kaitlyn, Dylan, Chase and Jace.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Village Chapel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved