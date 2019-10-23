Home

Terrace W. Teague Obituary
In memory of Terrace W. Teague, 71, of Gadsden, who died Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Mr. Teague was preceded in death by his father, Wilburn Teague; and mother, Hazel Smith Teague.
He is survived by wife, Mary Copeland Teague; daughter, Lisa Ware; son, Terry Lynn (Tiffany) Teague; grandchildren, Brianna Holderfield, Austin Ware, Tanner Ware, Natalie and Nichole Teague, Katelyn Teague, C.J. and Ariel Teague; two great-grandchildren, Crimson Holderfield and Gabrielle Ware.
Special thanks to Encompass Hospice and Nurse Shirley.
At Mr. Teague's request, there will be no services.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 23, 2019
