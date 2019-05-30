|
|
Terri Rene Maddock, 53, of Gadsden, surrounded by her family, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 27, 2019, after an extended illness with an autoimmune lung disease. Terri is now healed and joins her father, Richard S. Maddock; grandparents, Cue W. Reed, Opal I. Reed, Warren Y. Maddock, Emma Rene Maddock; brother-in-law, Ron Cordell; and nephew, Blaine Cordell, in Heaven. Terri's brave exit of this life was typical of her selfless spirit, and she spent her last days in true "Terri Fashion," ensuring that everyone left behind would be cared for.
Terri is survived by her precious mother, Gail Maddock; two sisters, Tammi Maddock Collins (David) and Tracci Maddock Cordell; the joys of her life, nieces, Kelsi Cordell and Ashleigh Collins; nephew, Christopher Collins; favorite uncle, Ronnie Reed; and cousin, Scott Reed.
She was a member of New Beginning Community Church and was strong in her faith. Terri wore a radiant smile wherever she went, and her actions exemplified her peaceful spirit and giving nature. However, her happiest times were spent on the golf course, officiating a basketball game, and spending time with her closest family and friends. "Home" was Gadsden all of her life, and her sparkling mantle lights will be a reminder that this world was just her temporary home.
Terri was a 1984 graduate of Gadsden High School. She was a 1988 graduate of Jacksonville State University, where she received a B.S. and M.S. in Education (1990). Her passion was in her dream job; she officiated 22 years of women's basketball for the AHSAA, SEC, Big 12, ACC, Big East, Atlantic 10, Conference USA, Sun Belt, Southland, Atlantic Sun and OVC. She officiated in the WNBA. She officiated many conference championships and NCAA regional championships, and Terri and her father, Richard, were the first father and daughter to officiate a state championship together. Further proof of her strong work ethic, Terri also worked at Gulf State Steel for 12 years, and she worked for the City of Gadsden for 11 years. She taught at Gadsden City High School and was the softball coach.
The family would like to send a special thanks to all the friends and family who have supported them during this time, including Kindred Hospice, Chief Stephen Carroll and Terri Noojin. Special friends and soulmates include Janet Hall, Paula Reynolds, Mary Day, Todd Entrekin, Emily Edgar, Susan Bargo, Kelly Johnson, Nan Sisk and Lana Gaskin Bellew.
The family will receive friends for visitation at 12:30 Friday at New Beginning Community Church (907 3rd Ave. N., Gadsden), with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. Reverend Gary Ashley will officiate. A private burial will be held at Forrest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to New Beginning Community Church will be accepted.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 30, 2019