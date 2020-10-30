Mrs. Terrishia Nixson

Gadsden - Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday November 2, 2020 at Crestwood Cemetery for Mrs. Terrishia Nixson, age 86, of Gadsden, who passed away on October28, 2020. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.

She is survived by her son, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Mrs. Nixson is preceded in death by her parents and her daughter.

The family would like to issue a special thank you to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice.



