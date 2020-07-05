1/1
Terry Albert "Stump" Thrasher
Terry Albert "Stump" Thrasher, 73, Foley, AL, formerly of Gadsden, passed away in the early hours of June 30, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his son, Mike Thompson; parents, Albert and Marjorie Thrasher; brothers-in-law, Billy Jack Kittles, Richard Gravel and Bill Edwards; close friends, Ray Miller and Harvey Fail.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Glenda; one son, Matt Thompson; one daughter, Andie Thompson; sisters, Judy Kittles, Joan Gravel, Peggy Noel (Gerald), Pat Smith (Randy), Karen Carroll (Joe); and several nieces and nephews.
Terry was a 32-year employee of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. He was a handyman and enjoyed woodworking and maintaining his yard.
Special friends: Sandra Miller, Larry "Goose" Couch and Judy, Sheila McDowell, Jackie and Theresa Guttry, Terry Keener, Randall Clayborn and J.R. Parker.
At Terry's request, memorial services will not be held.
Condolences may be sent to: Glenda Thrasher, 2616 E. Ashford Park Drive, Foley, AL 36535.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
July 4, 2020
Please accept my sincere condolences. May you remain strong as a family and find comfort and peace in God who is near to all those calling upon him. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
